Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires 43,895 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.49. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.