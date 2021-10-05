The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $148,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

