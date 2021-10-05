Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

