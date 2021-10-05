Analysts Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Target Price at $78.35

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.