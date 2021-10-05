10,361 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.