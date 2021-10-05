Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,116 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 311,537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

