NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,346 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

