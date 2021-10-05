United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 974,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.35% of United Rentals worth $310,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $348.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.14 and a 200 day moving average of $328.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

