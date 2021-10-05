Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after purchasing an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

