Terracoin Price Tops $0.0185 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $424,703.34 and approximately $643.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,049.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.28 or 0.01127458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.41 or 0.00410419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00291598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

