DXdao Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.55 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $477.55 or 0.00954161 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $246,671.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.50 or 0.00612396 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DXDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.