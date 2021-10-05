Newscrypto Tops One Day Volume of $8.35 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $136.52 million and $8.35 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

