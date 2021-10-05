Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $256,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

