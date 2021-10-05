Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

