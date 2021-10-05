Short Interest in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Decreases By 22.5%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

WHD stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

