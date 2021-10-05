Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 33,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $935.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

