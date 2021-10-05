Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

