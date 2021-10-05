NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,191,649 shares of company stock worth $146,629,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.