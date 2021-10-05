Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 8,497 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

