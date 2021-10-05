Solstein Capital LLC Sells 830 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $662,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

