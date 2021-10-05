Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $218.75

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

