Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $270.86 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

