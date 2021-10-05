Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 795,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

