Profund Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $598.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.73 and a 200-day moving average of $564.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

