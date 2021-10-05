Boston Partners Sells 216,211 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of KLA worth $320,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA stock opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

