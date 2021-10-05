Shelton Capital Management Sells 19,650 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

