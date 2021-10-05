AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

