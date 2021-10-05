Lido Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $409.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.27 and a 200-day moving average of $369.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

