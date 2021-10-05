O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.