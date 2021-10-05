Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

