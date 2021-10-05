Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $781.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $773.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.05, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

