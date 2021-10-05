Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

