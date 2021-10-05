Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.