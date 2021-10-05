Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 798 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of RS stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

