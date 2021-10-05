Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.