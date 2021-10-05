Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03.

