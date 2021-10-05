Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $16,387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 345,041 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

