Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in September

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.5 days.

SIOPF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

