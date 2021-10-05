Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in September

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.5 days.
SIOPF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
About Shimao Group
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.