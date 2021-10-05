Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $7.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.