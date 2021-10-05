General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
General Mills has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
