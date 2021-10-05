General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

General Mills has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

