Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.