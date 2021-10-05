Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.