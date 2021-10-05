Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $785.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 206.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

