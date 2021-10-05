558 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $555.42 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

