Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

