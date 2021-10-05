Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35. Diageo has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

