Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

