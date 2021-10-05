NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 308.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 236.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,281 shares of company stock worth $50,032,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

