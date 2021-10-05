NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $550,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,832,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,693,000 after acquiring an additional 378,262 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.