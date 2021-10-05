Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.